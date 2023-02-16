Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Wānaka A&P Show Event Highlights Rural Traditions

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Wanaka A and P Show

The centuries-old art of blacksmithing will be on full display at next month’s Wānaka A&P Show, with a brand-new farrier competition entering the line-up.

For the first time in the Show’s 86-year history, Show-goers will be able to watch horseshoes being made from scratch and fitted to Clydesdale horses, combining traditional blacksmithing craftsmanship and equine foot health expertise.

Four teams of professional farriers from around New Zealand and Australia will be judged by world-renowned English farrier Dave Duckett.

Competition organiser and Selwyn Forge farrier Gareth Griffiths says the competition is a unique opportunity for crowds to see the process and allows farriers to learn from one another.

“It’s getting fellow guys who are in the industry together and learning off of each other,” Griffiths explains. “In my opinion, it’s a knowledge-gaining opportunity and competition is the best way to do that, because you’re getting these people who do it all the time, but no one ever sees it.”

The newly introduced competition spans the Show’s two days.

On Friday morning (March 10) the four timed-trialled teams will construct the tongs and bar needed to make a horseshoe from straight steel, within two and half hours.

The following day, the teams must correctly shoe two feet of an assigned Clydesdale – from straight bar – within an hour and fifteen minutes.

Judge Dave Duckett has worked in the industry for more than four decades, but the Wānaka A&P Show event marks his first trip to NZ. His theory ‘Duckett’s Dot’ – a specific anatomically recognised point in a horse’s hoof – is well-known within farrier and vetting circles across the globe.

Wanaka A&P Show livestock coordinator Fe Howie says Show visitors will have a front row seat to all the action.

“It’s really neat that we can have them here and shows people just how much of a skilled profession this is,” she says.

Show-goers can witness the craftsmanship in action at Pembroke Park (town side of Pembroke Park) on Friday morning and Saturday afternoon.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Wanaka A and P Show on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Protests Inside Israel


This week in Jerusalem, about 100,000 Israelis took to the streets to demonstrate against plans by the recently elected coalition government of Benjamin “ Bibi” Netanyahu to reduce the power and independence of the judiciary. If Netanyahu and his new ultra-right allies get their way, the reforms will (a) weaken the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down laws (b) allow court rulings to be over-ridden by a simple majority in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset and (c) give the government more power over the committee that gets to appoint the nation’s judges... More>>


 
 


Government: Accounts In Solid Shape To Respond To Impact Of Cyclone Gabrielle

The Government’s books are in good shape to meet the challenges ahead and support New Zealanders facing cost of living pressures and extreme weather events. For the six months to the end of December, the Operating Balance before Gains and Losses (OBEGAL) recorded a deficit of $2.8 billion... More>>



Government: New Sanctions And Travel Bans On Iran
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions on Iranians supplying drones to Russia and expanded travel bans on those responsible for the violent response to protests... More>>


Government: Proposed Parliament Sitting Plan For Week Ahead
Following the declaration of a national state of emergency the plan for the week ahead at Parliament has changed. “This an unprecedented storm which is affecting people... More>>



Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 