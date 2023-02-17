Invercargill Police Seek Sightings Of Intruder

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird.

Invercargill Police are investigating an incident at a residential property on Conyers Street, Invercargill.

The occupant of the address awoke to a male intruder inside the house at around 2am on 15 February.

The intruder left the address when confronted.

A scene examination has been conducted at the house.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area around that time.

Anybody with any information can contact 105, or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update Report and quote file number 230215/5343 or you can give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

