Fatal Crash, Wharepapa South, Waikato

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Wharepapa South in south Waikato.

One person has died following a single vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to Wharepapa South Road in Waikato at about 9am today.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

