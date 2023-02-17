Update On Kaipara Evacuation Centres

After having no occupants overnight we have closed the
Civil Defence Evacuation centre at the Holy Trinity Anglican
Church and relocated the team to other areas of the
response. We have made preparations so that it can be
reopened quickly if required. The community-led centre at
Tirarau Street and the Dargaville High School hall have also
closed, and staff have co-ordinated emergency accommodation
for anyone who has not been able to return
home.
An information centre is open at the
Council office, 32 Hokianga Road, 8.00 – 5.00pm both days
on the weekend.
The Council welfare assistance phone
line is open and operating 24 hours on 09 439 1111, please
call us if you need help. Our team will work with
you.
You may also be able to get a MSD Civil Defence
Payment, call them direct on 0800 400 100.
