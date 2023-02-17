Isolated Māori Communities Under-resourced And At Risk Of Being Forgotten In Cyclone Gabrielle Response

The aftermath of cyclone Gabrielle has left many rural communities in Aotearoa in a dire situation, with a significant number of whānau Māori struggling to find safe and secure shelter in the wake of destroyed homes. The disaster has brought to light the urgent need for increased, direct support for whānau. Immediate action is needed to assist Māori providers and collectives with adequate resources to meet the basic needs of whānau and to support the recovery.

Te Matapihi is the national Māori housing advocate and is hearing from Māori housing and social service providers that Māori communities in rural areas severely affected by cyclone Gabrielle are being left without adequate resources to meet their basic needs. Communities throughout Te Tai Tokerau, Harataunga, Hauraki and beyond are reporting devastation.

Denise Messiter from Manaaki he Kainga o Taramainuku a network of rural Māori communities on the Coromandel peninsula, says that the town remains completely cut off from Te Rerenga and some whānau have been without power for ten days.

“Right now, there is no power, minimal road access, and no internet, with little to no communication from authorities regarding the situation.

“We’ve got landslides, erosion and trees down on power poles. We’ve got kāinga that have been without power for ten days, and we can’t get them kai or check in on their wellbeing.”

“We need to know that our rural Māori communities in all the areas impacted are at the forefront of the response because we know from long experience that they will bear the brunt of it now and when the State of Emergency is over.

Tammy Dehar, the CEO of Te Korowai Hauora ō Hauraki, says that many Iwi, Māori organisations, and Māori community groups from within rural communities have a strong, well-tested approach and that the funding and emergency response plans should take this expertise into account.

“We know how to look after each other; the support relationships are already here. But they need the funding to match the work they’re doing.”

“These rural Māori community groups, and the networks they belong to, need to be recognised for their commitment, impact and agility in supporting the wellbeing of their people and their kainga during natural disasters. Such as the demonstrated response to cyclone Gabrielle and prior. Connectedness to the people, the iwi, the whenua, the rivers, moana and marae brings invaluable expertise to emergency response decision-making of the now and future.”

In Harataunga, communications remain cut off and power is intermittent. Manaaki Harataunga spokespersons Whetu Paitai and Merania French say that their two marae are integral to supporting the community through the emergency response.

“Harataunga has multiple rivers and bridges that mean if there is damage or inundation, then the community becomes broken up into isolated areas. The main bridge at the centre of Harataunga has been identified as our biggest danger as it will represent many weeks of community isolation if compromised.

“We must be set up for success to do this with additional resources.”

Huhana Lyndon, CEO of Ngātiwa Trust Board, says the disaster has also brought to light larger issues.

'The impacts of the cyclone and other major weather events has exposed the lack of investment in our regions roading network and infrastructure. We have communities who are still without power and have only just gained access to town'.

Te Matapihi are calling on the government to enable the mobilisation of Māori providers through high-trust funding, similar to the processes implemented during the COVID-19 crisis. Māori providers should also be included in emergency responses in isolated regions, where their expertise and local knowledge will greatly benefit all whānau affected by multiple disasters. A collaborative response with Māori providers, now and in the future, will lead to better outcomes for our rural whānau and communities.

© Scoop Media

