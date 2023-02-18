Ashburton Police arrest man in relation to drug offences

Ashburton Police arrested a 43-year-old man last night following a vehicle stop in the township.

The man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today on a number of charges including possession for supply of LSD, ecstasy, cannabis and methamphetamine, unlawfully possessing a firearm and unlawfully carrying a firearm.

Police seized over 240 grams of methamphetamine, 50 grams of cannabis, LSD and ecstasy from the vehicle. Also seized was almost $2,000 cash, a firearm and ammunition.

Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins says, “we would like to thank the Ashburton community for supporting Police by providing quality and timely information.

“This is a great result. Police are committed to targeting this sort of offending which undermines the wellbeing of our communities.

“We will continue to work hard to ensure these types of offenders are held to account.”

