Information sought after man found injured, Dunedin

Dunedin Police are asking for the public to come forward with information, after a man was seriously injured last night.

Police were called about 7pm last night to Arthur Street, Dunedin, following a report of a man being injured.

The man was found at the scene with serious injuries and was transported to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances which led to the man's injuries.

A scene guard has been in place overnight and an examination has been carried out at the property.

Initial enquiries suggest the man may have been injured in the Maori Road area, before returning to the Arthur Street property.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area of either Maori Road or Arthur Street who might have information that might help, including any details of vehicles in the area at the time.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 230219/6209.

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

