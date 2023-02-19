NOTICE OF RĀHUI - A Ban On Fishing And Kaimoana Gathering On Te Whanga A Ruawharo

Due to the recent Cyclone Gabrielle and the disturbance to our whenua, Tangata whenua are still recovering tūpāpaku from the ‘still missing list’ from Tangaroa. We also believe kōiwi from flooded urupā have been carried through the floods to sea.

Notice is hereby given that the Mana Ahuriri Trust has placed a Rāhui – a ban on fishing and kaimoana gathering on Te Whanga a Ruawharo - Hawke’s Bay, at least for the next 10 days. This is supported by other hapū within Te Whanga a Ruawharo.

We ask that you respect our wishes and hereby set this Rāhui. A notice of removal will be posted in the coming days.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated and the Hawke`s Bay Regional Council support this rāhui.

