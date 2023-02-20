Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Air New Zealand Lends Its Regional Ports A Helping Hand

Monday, 20 February 2023, 3:26 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

It’s been an exceptionally busy week for Air New Zealand and the airline continues to do all it can to support its customers, staff and communities affected by the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says resuming turboprop operations to and from both Napier and Gisborne gave the regions a much-needed lifeline.

“On Wednesday, in coordination with government agencies, we deployed a special assistance flight, carrying communication support, emergency supplies and airport operational staff into Gisborne.

“With the help of support teams on the flight, we worked closely with the relevant authorities and local airport to assess and secure the reopening of Gisborne airport.

“Consequently, we’re now operating nine daily flights into and out of Gisborne and although a slightly reduced scheduled, we’re operating around 18 services per day to Napier except on Saturday’s where we have 14 flights.”

For customers, Air New Zealand has extended flexibility for those booked to travel to/from Gisborne or Napier between 17 February and 26 February 2023. Customers have until 5 March 2023 to change the date of their flight without a change fee, service fee or fare difference applying.

Customers can also choose to reroute their flight without facing additional charges provided it’s to another domestic destination.

Customers who booked through a travel agent or third-party online agent should contact them directly about making changes to their bookings or credit validity.

To further support its regional teams, Air New Zealand has deployed its Emergency Response Special Assistance Team (SAT). These are appointed airline staff from across several of its ports who’ve trained and volunteered for emergencies like this. The SAT team provides additional care and support to our pilots, cabin crew, airport staff or anyone on the ground in impacted regions who need it.

“We’re immensely grateful that all our staff are accounted for however, we know that even though they are safe, some have experienced significant losses.

“To our staff on the SAT team who are providing our impacted colleagues with invaluable support during this difficult time, thank you. This is a huge part of how we demonstrate manaaki for one another.”

The airline’s Travel Alerts page has the most up to date information on operating flights.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Disaster Politics


Most of us have been the CEOs of our own lives for long enough to realise that Cyclone Gabrielle has done a massive amount of destruction that will be very expensive to fix. Some people have lost everything. Extensive damage has been done to roads, houses, and to water, energy, and communications systems. There will be costly compensation packages for firms, farmers and fruit and vegetable growers. If we want to fully future proof the nation’s infrastructure, we’re talking billions... More>>


 
 


Forest Owners' Association: Forest Owners Want Genetic Technology Approved
The Forest Owners Organisation says New Zealand needs to concentrate on the safety of genetic technology on a case-by-case basis rather than persisting with blanket bans... More>>


Government: Accounts In Solid Shape To Respond To Impact Of Cyclone Gabrielle

The Government’s books are in good shape to meet the challenges ahead and support New Zealanders facing cost of living pressures and extreme weather events. For the six months to the end of December, the Operating Balance before Gains and Losses (OBEGAL) recorded a deficit of $2.8 billion... More>>



Government: New Sanctions And Travel Bans On Iran
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions on Iranians supplying drones to Russia and expanded travel bans on those responsible for the violent response to protests... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 