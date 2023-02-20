Missing hunter located deceased, Dart River

19 February

Police have today located a body in the search for missing hunter Murray Horsfield.

Mr Horsfield was last heard from on Sunday 12 February when he was hunting in the Dart River catchment.

Police, LandSAR volunteers, and Murray’s friends and family have spent days searching for him.

The body was located today above the Dart River north of Glenorchy.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

Police would like to thank everyone who has taken part in the search and who has provided information to the enquiry team.

The search over a period of six days in steep and challenging terrain has also involved the Department of Conservation, and Mr Horsfield Australian Army colleagues.

Police extend their deepest sympathies to Mr Horsfield’s family, and ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.

