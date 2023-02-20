Arrests Made In Relation To Serious Offending On The North Shore

A Policing team effort across Tāmaki Makaurau has seen three people in Court today over alleged serious offences on Auckland’s North Shore.

On 17 February, Police responded to reports of a robbery at a residential address on Holland Road, Hillcrest, involving two males.

A short time later, Police allege the two males were involved in a second incident with a third accomplice – an aggravated robbery on Sulphur Beach Road, Northcote Point, where a firearm is understood to have been presented and a vehicle was taken.

Extensive enquiries in the coming days have led Police to addresses in Ōtara and Massey respectively, where Police have taken three people into custody.

A subsequent search of the address located a vehicle alleged to be involved in the Sulphur Beach Road incident, as well as a firearm.

The three men, aged between 30 and 37-years-old, are due to appear in the North Shore District Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

Acting Waitematā Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Bunting, says this was excellent work by all involved.

“Staff across Tāmaki Makaurau, including from our District Command Centre, Crime Squads, Delta, AOS, and Public Safety teams from all over the region, came together across several shifts to resolve these incidents.

“We hope these prompt apprehensions bring reassurance to the our Waitematā communities. This is a great example of Police holding those responsible to account for unlawful activities in our area.”

Police cannot rule out further charges in relation to these incidents.

