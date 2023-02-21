Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wānaka Hosts District’s First Summerdaze Multicultural Football Festival

Tuesday, 21 February 2023, 10:29 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Welcoming Communities Programme is joining forces with Radio Central – Central Otago Football League (COFL) to bring the first Multicultural Football Festival to our district this Saturday (25 February) at Wānaka Recreation Centre.

QLDC Welcoming Communities Coordinator Silvia Dancose is thrilled to be part of bringing the festival to life as part of the Council’s Summerdaze series of events.

“This sporting festival is a fantastic way to celebrate the diversity of our district through the ‘beautiful game’ and a great opportunity to bring people from many backgrounds together,” she said.

Radio Central owner Shane Norton who leads and manages COFL was keen to lend his support.

“When Silvia approached me with the idea, I thought what a great opportunity to get all our local teams together pre-season for a real festival atmosphere,” he said.

Shane has the task of organising participating teams, pulling together the draw and being the MC on the day.

“We’ll have as many of the 14 teams that make up the COFL playing on Saturday as we can. Each will play a 60-minute game. To encourage the development of the women’s game locally there’ll be the opportunity to play in seven-a-side games for fun – women and girls can just turn up on the day and have a go,” he said.

There will be an information hub showing the match draw and QLDC staff on hand to help with any queries as well as providing fun for the kids with inflatables, hunger ball and a trailer full of games. NZ Red Cross is providing a first aid station. Spectators are welcome to arrive at Wānaka Recreation Centre from 11.00am before kick-off at 12.00pm.

Silvia Dancose encouraged everyone to come along to cheer on the teams and sample some of their traditional food on offer.

“Our Argentinian and Brazilian communities will be offering a taste of their culture at community food stalls along with food vendors selling ice creams and hot dogs,” she said.

Silvia applauded Radio Central and the COFL for supporting many diverse teams over the years and encouraged other sports to work towards similar inclusiveness where they can.

“Sport is a recognised way of helping to create new friendships and networks especially for newcomers so I’m really excited about all the possibilities a day like this will kick start. This is the first time we have hosted this type of event but it has potential to grow into an annual festival and football tournament with cultural performances, food stalls and information sharing.”

“Football is the reason to bring players and the wider community together as the season begins and the festive atmosphere will make it even more memorable,” she said.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
