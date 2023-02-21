Airport Car Park Works Underway

Work has begun on the new car park extension at Marlborough Airport near Blenheim.

Airport Chief Executive Dean Heiford said the new area would provide an additional 290 car parks, which should provide sufficient capacity for the next 15 years.

The work, which is expected to take up to five months, has been planned to ensure minimum disruption and allow alternate parking options. The new layout includes a covered walkway, control arms and electric vehicle charging stations.

The construction project was awarded to Fulton Hogan with Beca as the contract engineer.

Further information on the airport can be found at www.marlboroughairport.co.nz

