Tairawhiti CDEM Update #6 10 Tues 20 Feb

Tuesday, 21 February 2023, 10:50 am
Press Release: Tairawhiti Civil Defence

Water - Reduce use as much as possible

  • Only use water for drinking, short showers/hygiene, food preparation and washing necessary clothing.
  • Water is safe to drink. It’s treated to NZ drinking water standards so you don’t need to boil it.

Warnings for city beaches and rivers

Please stay away from city beaches. The woody debris is extremely dangerous. Forestry companies will be clearing debris over the week, however please don’t swim or forage through woody debris piles.

A reminder to stay out of the city's rivers. The emergency sewer valves are closed. We advise no swimming, fishing and shellfish gathering in the river or beach until at least 5 days after the valves are closed. Temporary signs are up at recreation sites.

Roads

Please drive to the conditions as there is silt and debris in some parts

  • SH2 Gisborne to Opotiki open 7am – 7pm to all traffic.
  • SH2 Gisborne to Wairoa open.
  • SH2 Napier to Wairoa remains closed. It will be some time before Gisborne people will be able to easily drive to Napier.
  • SH35 Tolaga Bay to Te Puia Springs closed with a bridge out. An alternative is being worked on but will take time.
  • Local roads – rural network has many closures and caution is required. There is a bypass in place for Tiniroto Road, time controlled.

Be kind to road crews – abuse is not ok.

Water just for cleaning flood damage items

Free untreated water for cleaning can be collected, take your own containers to Wash’n Go at 156 Carnavon Street from 8am-4pm.

Refuse transfer stations and kerbside collections

Kerbside collection will go ahead as normal – 2 bags of rubbish maximum.

Please hold on to your recycling.

Gisborne Transfer Station is currently full and cannot accept flood damaged items. It will be closed temporarily to the public today until waste is collected and transferred.

Silt disposal sites

We are still currently identifying locations for disposing silt, in the meantime if you need to clear silt, store it on your property until we give you those locations. Please wear a mask and gloves when dealing with silt as it is likely to be contaminated.

Internet, cell phones and ATMs

Internet and phone services are coming back up slowly across the region. Chorus indicated that we can expect to see ongoing intermittent improvements as repairs are made. Please be patient as it’s still unstable and connections may drop in and out.

WELFARE CENTRES

Te Poho o Rawiri Marae is an information hub. Services available:

  • Support for whanau that are traumatised,
  • MSD about emergency grants and benefit payments.
  • Registered nurse - health checks for people who can’t visit their GP
  • Inland Revenue
  • Kāinga Ora - homes and communities
  • Food packs

Waharoa on Peel Street (opposite the library) has mental health support for whanau, information and welfare support.

Manawaru in Elgin Shopping Centre has information for whanau and shuttle to transport people from the Elgin Community into the CBD.

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT PAYMENTS

  • Benefit payments have been paid
  • Anyone impacted by the cyclone can apply for Civil Defence Payments

MSD is based at Te Poho o Rawiri Marae and Supergrans, 2 Pitt Street

HELP FOR BUSINESSES

Trust Tairawhiti Business Hub is open and connected 7 days a week 8am to 5pm for support to businesses and communities. It is located on the Esplanade, Shed 3, opposite the boat ramp.

FOOD

Please don’t buy more than you need, think of others.

If you can’t get food from the supermarket there are emergency food packs and ready meals available. You will be asked to complete a Civil Defence Needs Assessment form. 
Emergency food is available from:

  • Supergrans, 2 Pitt Street, Food parcels 9am – 1pm daily
  • Te Poho o Rawiri Marae, hot meals and food packs available


Listen to the radio for updates

  • More FM 98.9 or 90.1
  • Radio NZ 101.3 or 97.3 FM, or 1314 AM
  • Tūranga FM 91.7
  • Radio Ngāti Porou 93.3 OR 98.5 FM (East Coast only)

