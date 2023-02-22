Fatal House Fire - Christchurch

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells, Canterbury Police:

At around 3.47am this morning, emergency services were called to a house fire

in Camrose Place, Ilam.

Emergency services have sadly located a person deceased inside the address.

Police have an investigation well underway into the incident and will be

working closely with Fire and Emergency New Zealand to determine the cause of

the fire.

At this early stage, there is nothing to indicate that there are any

suspicious circumstances however our enquiries are ongoing.

If anyone has information which they think may be relevant to Police, then we

would ask them to contact us via our 105 number quoting file number

230222/9020.

