Fatal House Fire - Christchurch

For obvious reasons, we’ve all been a bit cyclone-fixated this past week, while the rest of the world has kept ticking over regardless. For example: There have been more protests by indigenous rural communities in Peru against a coup that’s been led by the wealthy urban elites; the West has pushed Iran even further into the arms of China; and Russia is unfurling a sneaky strategy that’s intended to create a whole new sphere of Kremlin influence in Africa. And despite Starlink being our connectivity saviour during the cyclone aftermath, this doesn’t mean that Elon Musk is any less of a monster... More>>
In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>
Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>