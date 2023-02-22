RCCNZ: Macetown Rescue Response Update 2

The Rescue Coordination Centre is working to understand
the needs of those involved in an ultra-marathon event near
Arrowtown, following multiple beacon
activations.
RCCNZ was first alerted to people
requiring assistance at about 1 am, when a beacon was
activated. As of 9 am a total of nine beacons have been
activated.
The Southern Lakes Ultra Marathon is
currently taking place north of Arrowtown.
Operations
Manager, Michael Clulow says after having to rescue six
people earlier this morning, RCCNZ has established
communication with the race management and is working
through where people are, and what their support needs may
be. At this stage the majority of competitors and staff have
been accounted for and are safe at the Macetown Camp
area.
He says the priority of the ongoing response is
reconciling the number of people in the area and confirming
they are safe.
There is inclement weather in the area,
and the six who have been evacuated so far were suffering
from mild
hyperthermia.
