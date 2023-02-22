RCCNZ: Macetown Rescue Response Update 2

The Rescue Coordination Centre is working to understand the needs of those involved in an ultra-marathon event near Arrowtown, following multiple beacon activations.

RCCNZ was first alerted to people requiring assistance at about 1 am, when a beacon was activated. As of 9 am a total of nine beacons have been activated.

The Southern Lakes Ultra Marathon is currently taking place north of Arrowtown.

Operations Manager, Michael Clulow says after having to rescue six people earlier this morning, RCCNZ has established communication with the race management and is working through where people are, and what their support needs may be. At this stage the majority of competitors and staff have been accounted for and are safe at the Macetown Camp area.

He says the priority of the ongoing response is reconciling the number of people in the area and confirming they are safe.

There is inclement weather in the area, and the six who have been evacuated so far were suffering from mild hyperthermia.

