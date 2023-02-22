Operation Cobalt: Cambridge police disrupt methamphetamine

Cambridge Police investigating the supply and manufacture of methamphetamine, as part of Operation Cobalt, have significantly disrupted the operations of drug suppliers in the township.

Three men, aged 32, 34 and 55, have been arrested over the past four weeks following a number of successful search warrants.

All three men, who have gang associations, will face a range of serious drug and firearm charges.

All are appearing in the Hamilton District Court – the 34-year-old man is due to appear in the today, the 55-year-old man is due to appear tomorrow (23 February) and the 32-year-old man is due to appear on Friday (24 February).

Police seized three ounces of methamphetamine, a methamphetamine lab inside a horse float, over $15,000 cash, firearms and ammunition during the search warrants.

Officer in Charge of Cambridge Sergeant Ben Joll says, “this is a fantastic result which has been achieved through good Police work by local staff and community support.

“We hope these arrests provide some reassurance to the Cambridge community that we are committed to making our communities safer from the influence and harm caused by gangs and their criminal activities.

“These arrests will make an impact on the harm caused by drugs in our community, the consequences of which reach much further than the individual user.

“We have no tolerance for this sort of offending and urge anyone to contact Police if you have concerns about or suspect drug activity in your neighbourhood.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



