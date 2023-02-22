Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Horowhenua District Council ‘adopting’ Tararua District Council In Cyclone Gabrielle’s Wake

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 3:46 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Horowhenua District Council is adopting Tararua District Council as a show of support and aroha for the cyclone ravaged area.

We are one of eleven Councils adopting another Council as part of ‘Adopt a Community’, a nationwide initiative which connects councils with regions worst hit by Cyclone Gabrielle – community to community.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “The Horowhenua community is full of people with big hearts who, in tough times, want to find meaningful ways to help. We’ve all been watching the devastating scenes from around the country, and Adopt a Community gives us a direct connection to help a badly affected community. This is a great way to wrap our arms around the Tararua District and show them our support.”

While many people have kindly offered to donate household items, food and clothing, if you are able, the best way to support our adopted council is to donate to their Mayoral Relief Fund.

The account details for the Mayoral Flood relief are:
Tararua District Council

03-0614-0088406-01

Reference code: 560 OR Flood Relief

“We know from our experience with extreme weather that recovery can take some time. Especially true with a disaster of this scale, getting communities back on their feet is a marathon, not a sprint. We’re exploring ways we can provide medium and long-term support too.”

As an initial show of support to those impacted by the cyclone, Council staff offered to help with the response and within 24 hours Council deployed staff to help with logistics, operations and welfare across Hawke’s Bay and Tararua. We’re continuing to support Tararua District Council, Napier City Council and Central Hawke’s Bay District Council.

Mayor Bernie says “We are here to support all communities, as they face a long road ahead to recovery, but this specific initiative is about us getting our energy and attention to our neighbours in the Tararua District.”

Central government has extended the National State of Emergency to Tuesday 28 February 2023, and until then the Tararua District will remain in its response phase.

As of 21 February 2023, Tararua District Council teams were still discovering damage to their roads. Thirty-nine roads were closed, with more expected to be added to the list. While emergency services are able to pass through some of these roads, 15 are closed to all vehicles. Three roads are open under caution, six are single-lane, three are closed to heavy vehicles and one is accessible to 4WD’s and residents only.

There are still a number of properties without power.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Could Ruin The Internet


For obvious reasons, we’ve all been a bit cyclone-fixated this past week, while the rest of the world has kept ticking over regardless. For example: There have been more protests by indigenous rural communities in Peru against a coup that’s been led by the wealthy urban elites; the West has pushed Iran even further into the arms of China; and Russia is unfurling a sneaky strategy that’s intended to create a whole new sphere of Kremlin influence in Africa. And despite Starlink being our connectivity saviour during the cyclone aftermath, this doesn’t mean that Elon Musk is any less of a monster... More>>


 
 


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


District Councils: Three Waters Judgement Accepts Confiscation Of Assets With No Compensation
The decision of the High Court issued today confirms the Government’s Three Waters plan is expropriating councils’ Three Water assets and that the decision to pay compensation rests with Parliament... More>>


Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 