Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Completes 4 Missions On 21st February

Yesterday was an incredibly busy day for your Greenlea
Rescue Helicopter, with the crew responding to multiple
missions throughout the day. In the morning, the crew was
dispatched to Rotorua to help a man in his 30s who had
suffered extreme serious injuries after an electrical
explosion. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for
further treatment. The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was then
dispatched to a small town south of Taumarunui for a woman
in her 70s who had tripped and sustained serious injuries.
The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further
treatment. Later in the day, the crew were tasked to a
remote area west of Taupo for a man in his 50s who had
sustained serious injuries after being involved in an MVA.
The patient was flown to Taumarunui Hospital for further
treatment. Later that night, the rescue crew were tasked to
Tongariro National Par for a man in his 30s who had jumped
off a waterfall and sustained serious injuries. The patient
was transported to Waikato Hospital for further
treatment.
