Pet Refuge Reaches Out To Hawkes Bay Victims

Pet Refuge is concerned to hear of the rise in family violence in the Hawke’s Bay, following the devastation caused by Cylone Gabrielle, and urgently wants to get the word out they are ready to help.

Police commissioner Andrew Coster has cited a 60 percent increase in family violence reports in flood-effected areas.

The refuge has been advised that flight and road options are now available if families experiencing family violence need their pets transported to safety.

New Zealand has been through unprecedented difficulty in the last few years, with lengthy Covid lockdowns and the recent devastating floods which have added pressure for already vulnerable families.

During that time we have helped over 270 pets and their families escape domestic violence, we have 44 currently boarding and nine boarding at trusted offsite facilities in regional New Zealand.

“We want to make sure people know we are here to help those urgently needing to escape family violence, who need safe shelter for their pets,” says Pet Refuge Founder Julie Chapman.

“Experience and research tell us fear for a pet’s safety is a major factor preventing people leaving abusive relationships,” she says.” Most emergency housing providers are unable to take pets which is why Pet Refuge exists to allow a temporary solution to keep pets safe until they can be reunited with their families in violence free homes”.

To get help:

0800 PET REFUGE or 0800 738 733 843 or help@petrefuge.org.nz

Women’s Refuge: 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843

NOTES TO EDITOR

Pet Refuge provides temporary shelter and specialised, loving care for pets affected by domestic violence, keeping them safe while their owners escape abuse.

The Refuge, which opened in July, 2021, is the brainchild of Julie Chapman, Founder and CEO of children’s charity KidsCan.

Fear for their pet’s safety is a major factor that prevents people leaving abusive relationships. A Women’s Refuge survey of women whose partners had abused or threatened their pets found 53% delayed leaving family violence out of fear for their pet’s safety.

