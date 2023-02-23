Civil Defence Update Thursday 23

Water - Reduce use as much as possible

Thank you for continuing to conserve water

Only use water for drinking, short showers/hygiene, food preparation and washing necessary clothing.

Water is safe to drink. It’s treated to NZ drinking water standards so you don’t need to boil it.

Any discolouration is due to low reservoir levels and switching to our alternate supply, but please fill out an e-Fix Request so we can investigate any issues.

Water just for cleaning flood damage items

Free untreated water for cleaning can be collected, take your own containers to Wash’n Go at 156 Carnavon Street from 9am-4pm weekdays and 10am-3pm weekends.

Warnings for city beaches and rivers

Please stay away from beaches with woody debris on them.

The woody debris is extremely dangerous. Our emergency services are stretched to capacity with the national state of emergency.

Waikane and Midway beaches are closed. Forestry companies are clearing debris this week

We advise no swimming, fishing and shellfish gathering in the river or beach until Saturday. Temporary warning signs are up at recreation sites.

Roads

Please drive to the conditions as there is silt and debris in some parts

SH2 Gisborne to Opotiki open 7am – 7pm to all traffic.

SH2 Gisborne to Wairoa open.

SH2 Napier to Wairoa remains closed. It will be some time before Gisborne people will be able to easily drive to Napier.

SH35 Tolaga Bay to Te Puia Springs closed with a bridge out. An alternative is being worked on but will take time.

Local roads – rural network has many closures and caution is required. The Tiniroto bypass is closed due to the rain overnight. That's the Parikanapa Road bypass between Waerenga-o-Kuri and Tiniroto. But the Kotare Bridge in Ruakituri is fixed so access from Tiniroto to Wairoa is available.

Be aware that tomos or sink holes can appear at any time so please drive carefully on all roads.

Silt disposal sites

Please ensure silt is dry. If silt is mixed in with other materials like green waste or other flood-damaged property, it won’t be accepted.

Residential silt disposal Open 9am – 4pm, 7 days

Dunstan Road (Opposite the GDC Dog Pound)

Follow directions of staff onsite.

Rural, commercial/industry silt disposal Open 7am – 4.30pm Monday to Friday

163 Matokitoki Valley Road, Matokitoki Clean Fill and Quarry (past the Downer’s Clean Fill site)

PPE Required (mask, gloves, steel cap shoes) and check in at the office.

WELFARE CENTRES

Te Poho o Rawiri Marae is an information hub. Services available:

Support for whanau that are traumatised,

MSD about emergency grants and benefit payments.

Registered nurse - health checks for people who can’t visit their GP

Inland Revenue

Kāinga Ora - homes and communities

Food packs

Waharoa on Peel Street (opposite the library) has mental health support for whanau, information and welfare support.

Manawaru in Elgin Shopping Centre has information for whanau and shuttle to transport people from the Elgin Community into the CBD.

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT PAYMENTS

Benefit payments have been paid

Anyone impacted by the cyclone can apply for Civil Defence Payments

MSD is based at Te Poho o Rawiri Marae and Supergrans, 2 Pitt Street

HELP FOR BUSINESSES

Trust Tairawhiti Business Hub is open and connected 7 days a week 8am to 5pm for support to businesses and communities. It is located on the Esplanade, Shed 3, opposite the boat ramp.

FOOD

Please don’t buy more than you need, think of others.

If you can’t get food from the supermarket there are emergency food packs and ready meals available. You will be asked to complete a Civil Defence Needs Assessment form.

Emergency food is available from:

Supergrans, 2 Pitt Street, Food parcels 9am – 1pm daily

Te Poho o Rawiri Marae, hot meals and food packs available



For the latest Civil Defence updates go to our Facebook page (CDEMGisborne), GDC website or listen to the radio

More FM 98.9 or 90.1

Radio NZ 101.3 or 97.3 FM, or 1314 AM

Tūranga FM 91.7

Radio Ngāti Porou 93.3 OR 98.5 FM (East Coast only)

© Scoop Media

