Police Arrest A Pair Allegedly Responsible For More Than $300,000 In Theft From Businesses

Police have arrested allegedly two of the most prolific retail crime offenders in the country. Eighty-two charges have been filed, and more could be on the way.

Assistant Commissioner Sam Hoyle says Auckland Central frontline Police staff were called to Victoria Street West in relation to a vehicle of interest on Thursday.

Police were looking to speak with a man and a woman in relation to numerous theft offences, with both located in the nearby area.

“The pair were taken into custody by the frontline staff and were spoken to further,” Assistant Commissioner Hoyle says.

“A member of the National Retail Investigation Support Unit has collated a number of investigation files resulting in 82 charges being filed.

“Police will allege the pair are responsible for a significant amount of theft, with offending taking place across Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and Waikato within the past year.”

A 33-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with aggravated robbery, along with 49 theft charges.

A 28-year-old man is also expected to appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with aggravated robbery, along with 31 theft charges.

“Police cannot rule out further charges being filed,” Assistant Commissioner Hoyle says.

“We know how much this sort of offending can impact on business owners and the public. This is a fantastic result for our community with the pair put before the Court.

“Police remain committed to investigating offending at retail premises and will continue to work hard in holding those responsible to account.”

To date the NRISU have held 139 offenders to account, resulting in more than 821 charges being laid nationwide.



