Road Safety Programme Targets Re-offenders, Creating Safer Communities

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Rotorua Lakes Council

During the past 10 years Rotorua’s Road Safety Education Programme (RSEP) has helped to reduce re-offending on our roads with 93% of driving offenders who have attended the programme not re-offending.

The programme, which was established in 2013, is subsidised by Waka Kotahi and facilitated by Police, Rotorua Lakes Council, Manaaki Ora, Hato Hone I St John Ambulance, Ara Poutama I Corrections and the mortuary department from Te Whatu Ora Lakes. The focus of the programme is on reducing the rate of repeated alcohol/drug impairment, distraction and speed-related harm on our roads.

Rotorua Lakes Council Safer Journeys Co-ordinator Helen van Beek says while established a decade ago, the programme aligns with the government’s Road to Zero 2020 – 2030 road safety strategy.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and our streets and roads are for all people. Through the programme we’re focussed on reducing re-offending with the aim to improve public safety and show strong leadership.”

The programme targets local re-offenders who are referred by Police and Ara Poutama Aotearoa with the goal of ensuring they are competent, alert, unimpaired drivers who comply with road rules, choose safer vehicles and take steps to improve safety and demand safety improvements.

Since the programme’s inception more than 1000 course participants ‘at risk’ for alcohol, drug and driving related harm/infringements have attended the one day course. There are 10 courses throughout each financial year with the first for 2023 starting this month [February].

Rotorua Police Senior Constable Mark Hannah says the programme’s objectives are to reduce re-offending rates.

“Results from last year reflect a 100 per cent non-reoffend rate which is an amazing accomplishment for participants and for the facilitators who are committed to delivering this public safety programme.

“Overall we’ve had a non-reoffending rate of 93% over the past 10 years, successfully lowering victimisation, road trauma and offending in our community.”

The course features talks from Police detailing prosecutions and victim statistics, Hato Hone I St John Ambulance, and a mortuary presentation. Manaaki Ora who deliver a range of health, social and education services utilising a kaupapa Māori approach give a drug and alcohol-related presentation.

Ms van Beek says the Council offers a number of road safety programmes to support the vision of a district where everyone can travel around safely and freely. You can find more about Road Safety Programmes here.

