High Level Of Feedback On Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study

The first phase of public consultation on the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study concluded this week. The study is investigating sustainable future access in and out of the Marlborough Sounds.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said she was pleased with the level of public engagement.

“It was great to see so many people the take time to engage with us on this important study.”

“There were well over 500 people at the public workshops, which demonstrates the critical importance of access routes into the Sounds for the local community.

“We received 125 submissions on the study scope and 919 people completed the main survey during the consultation period, which ran from the end of January until Wednesday this week. There were also 55 written submissions received during the survey period.”

Mayor Taylor stressed the importance of public consultation in the development of infrastructure planning.

“We need to ensure that transport solutions are resilient for the long term. It was important that the community provided their feedback on this first phase of the study, and I thank everyone who was able to contribute.”

She said recent weather events in Marlborough as well as ex-cyclone Gabrielle’s impacts on the North Island had highlighted the importance of resilient transport routes.

“New Zealanders are acutely aware of how important a safe and resilient transport system is to their community as we all grapple with the impacts of climate change.”

“The significant storms that hit the top of the South Island in 2021 and 2022 created serious access challenges in the Sounds, the Awatere Valley, the Waihopai Valley and the Northbank. Resilient and safe transport access is a key part of supporting our communities into the future.”

The Sounds Future Access Study project team will now consider the public’s input and other key information and develop a business case with options, which the public will again be able to provide feedback on, probably in June this year.

Mayor Taylor said that following the second phase of public consultation the preferred option will be costed and submitted to Waka Kotahi and the Council for consideration.

Further information about the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study can be found at www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/roads-and-transport/marlborough-sounds-future-access-study

