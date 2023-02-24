Cyclone Gabrielle – Eastern District update



As at 9pm last night, the number of uncontactable people following Cyclone Gabrielle is now at 23.

Getting touch with those remaining 23 remains a priority for Police and we are working as fast as we can, using a number of different methods.

In the 24 hours to 7pm, 23 February 2023, Police in Eastern District have conducted 443 prevention activities, including reassurance patrols and proactive engagements with storm-hit communities.

Over the same period, Police have received 526 calls for service, including 9 reports of burglaries, 2 unlawful takings of vehicles, 6 thefts and 34 family harm incidents.

13 people have been arrested for a variety of offences – 7 in Hawke’s Bay and 6 in Tairawhiti.

Offences include:

1. serious assault – FH related

2. theft

3. disorder

4. intimidation and threats

Three of the arrests relate to an incident in Bay View, Napier after 8pm last night where two people went to an address, one being a mongrel mob gang member, and attempted to smash their way through the property’s gates.

Police quickly attended and the two males were arrested and $17,000 in cash located. Police then carried out a search warrant at the address and seized four illegal firearms, cannabis, ammunition and cash.

Three males, aged, 38, 40 and 51 now face a number of serious charges and are expected to appear in Hastings District Court today.

Those involved are known to each other.

