Health Services Update

The following Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand services in Te Matau a Māui Hawke’s bay will be operating from Monday 27 February:

Hastings

Napier

Central Hawke’s Bay

Wairoa

Hospital contact numbers:

Wairoa Hospital: 06 838 7099

Hawke’s Bay Hospital: 06 878 8109

Gisborne Hospital: 06 869 0500

Maternity information

In the first instance, contact your Lead Maternity Carer (LMC). If you’re unable to contact your LMC, please use 0800 767 127 to connect with a Hastings Maternity service midwife.

Urgent clinics open

General practices

Most general practices are now open. Please note some general practices are operating in constrained environments, and are offering variable hours and services. Please ring ahead if you can.

Pharmacies

Most pharmacies are now operating as normal.

Public health and hygiene

Te Whatu Ora in Hawke’s Bay is warning the community to take precautions to prevent gastroenteritis, also known as ‘gastro’ or ‘tummy bug’. Symptoms of gastro include diarrhoea and vomiting and there is an increased risk of gastro after large flood events.

People should keep away from flood waters, as these are likely to be contaminated with sewage. If you have contact with flood water, flooded property or items contaminated with flood water you should wash your hands thoroughly.

You get infected when you swallow the harmful bacteria, viruses, toxins and parasites or breathe in the viruses. This can happen when you:

Gastro is not usually serious and most people recover quickly without having to see a doctor. If you feel unwell after coming into contact with floodwater, call your doctor or Healthline on 0800 611 116. You should drink plenty of water and other fluids if you are unwell.

