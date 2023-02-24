Storm Update: Bad Weather Heading For Firth Of Thames

MetService has issued another update on the complex weather system currently across the Coromandel.

While there is no change to previous updates today (read them here) for the northern half of the Peninsula, the Firth of Thames is now in the firing line as well.

Between 9pm tonight and 1am Saturday, up to 30mm/hr of rain is forecast to fall. This coincides with a King High Tide at midnight.

Surface flooding and slips along the Thames Coast road, together with possible road closures on SH25 if the Kauaeranga spillway is triggered, are likely.

Residents along the Thames Coast Road and Thames are urged to check that drains around property are clear and avoid travelling after dark if possible.

Key information sites

Council road updates will be published on our website and Facebook page. Check Waka Kotahi for State Highway information and MetService for weather updates.

