Multiple Slips, Flooding In Waitematā North

Police are advising motorists to be cautious and consider their travel plans following reports of multiple slips and flooding in Waitematā North this afternoon.

Due to heavy rain, a number of roads have been affected by slips and flooding in Mangawhai, Mahurangi East, South Head, and Topuni.

Police are urging motorists to avoid non-essential travel if possible, and if you do have to travel, please slow down and be aware of potentially impacted roads.

We also ask commuters across Tāmaki Makaurau to be aware of sudden weather changes, which may affect roading networks, and people should keep up to date with the latest weather forecast for their area.

© Scoop Media

