Health Warning Issued For Ohau Channel And The Upper Kaituna River

A health warning has been issued today for Ohau Channel and the upper Kaituna River. The health warning is based on the results released today for levels of cyanobacteria, or algal bloom, in water samples, visual assessments and satellite imagery provided by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Today’s warning extends previous health warnings issued for Lake Rotorua and the Okere Arm of Lake Rotoiti.

“It is important to avoid any activity which results in contact with the lake water,” says Dr Gregory Evans, Public Health Medicine Physician for Toi Te Ora Public Health.

Cyanobacteria can release toxins which can trigger asthma and hayfever symptoms, skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems. “Algal mats and scum may also accumulate along the shoreline of the lake and so it’s especially important that parents ensure that children avoid contact with these as they may be toxic,” says Dr Evans.

Dogs are particularly at risk and should also be kept away from the shoreline. Elsewhere in New Zealand there have been reported deaths of dogs that have eaten algae on shorelines.

The existing cyanobacteria-related warning for Lake Rotoehu remains in place.

Meanwhile, the health warning issued for Lake Okaro has been lifted.

Up-to-date information on health warnings for the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts is available through these channels:

Phone: 0800 221 555

Website: www.toiteora.govt.nz

More information: www.toiteora.govt.nz/public/recreational-water

Facebook: www.facebook.com/toiteora

Twitter: www.twitter.com/toiteora

Instagram: www.instagram.com/toiteora

Email alerts for subscribers: www.toiteora.govt.nz/news

