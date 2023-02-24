Arrests Made In Relation To Assaults In Central Queenstown

Queenstown Police have arrested two men in relation to several assaults in the CBD early this morning.

Police are still appealing for any further victims or witnesses to incidents to come forward.

Detective Constable Tim Risstrom says the men, both aged 22, were arrested this afternoon.

One of the offenders is facing a charge of assault with intent to injure, with the second offender wounding with reckless disregard and injures with intent.

"So far in our investigation we have identified two further assaults that occurred in the CBD following a serious assault near Shotover Street.

"At this stage we have not identified the two men in those additional incidents, and we would like to speak with them further, as well as any other victims.

"Police ask that they get in contact so we can also check on their welfare."

Those members of the public in the area at the time, and witnessed these incidents, are still asked to contact Police.

Detective Risstrom says the man earlier hospitalised with serious injuries has since undergone surgery and is recovering.

The second man hospitalised has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.

Please reference file number 230224/9004.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

