Operation Hydros: Final Analysis Brings Further Developments In Recovery Operation

New Zealand’s largest ever drugs seizure has got even bigger.

This month, New Zealand Police, along with partners at New Zealand Customs Service and the New Zealand Defence Force announced Operation Hydros [1].

The shipment cocaine recovered in the Pacific Ocean was likely destined for the Australian market and was enough to service around a year’s demand there.

Final analysis of the cocaine recovered has now been completed.

The total amount of cocaine recovered is now just shy of four tonnes, Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, Director of the National Organised Crime Group, says.

“This is a significant update, as more than half a tonne of cocaine has been added to the already eye watering total previously announced.

“In total, Operation Hydros has recovered 3,894 kilograms of cocaine which puts the total wholesale value over $580 million.”

No arrests have been made at this stage, however investigations into the recovery will continue.

