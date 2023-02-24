Mayor Brown Urges Aucklanders To Remain Vigilant

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is urging Aucklanders to remain vigilant and keep an eye on the MetService rain radar as thunderstorms move across the region.

The Mayor has been briefed at the Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) Control Centre by the Duty Controller, and will remain focused on the situation throughout the night.

“We want to assure Aucklanders that Auckland Emergency Management is fully operational, and emergency responders are on standby to assist people across the region,” Mayor Brown said.

“Earlier this evening, two emergency mobile alerts were issued to advise our most vulnerable communities of the heightened risk of slips and flooding from thunderstorms, and I have been in contact with the councillors in those wards.”

As of 6.30pm, MetService advised that the intensity of the Auckland thunderstorms has diminished. However, further heavy rain is likely on-and-off across most of the region for a few more hours yet.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, so remain vigilant,” Mayor Brown said.

“Remember that even if the rain dies down, there could be more to come and surface flooding will take some time to subside.

“Experiencing an emergency can be overwhelming, especially with repeated severe weather events. It’s normal for you and your whanau to feel upset and physically drained, so we encourage you to stay home if possible and stay safe throughout the night.

“If you’re worried about your safety, please consider staying with friends or family, or head to the nearest Civil Defence Centre.”

The up-to-date list of Civil Defence Centres and shelters is available on the Auckland Emergency Management website – www.aem.org.nz

Mayor Brown has also been in touch with Mayor of Kaipara, Craig Jepson, to offer support given the severe flooding at Mangawhai.

The National State of Emergency, extended this week, remains in effect.

© Scoop Media

