No Current Road Access Between Auckland And Northland

Saturday, 25 February 2023, 5:06 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

24 February 

Due to a slip near the intersection of State Highway 1 (SH1) and Otioro Road, Topuni and multiple local road closures through Mangawhai, there is currently no access between Northland and Auckland regions.

State Highway 1 (SH1) and Otioro Road, Topuni will remain closed overnight. Due to safety, we are unable to assess the road during darkness. At first light contractors will be assessing the road.

We will provide a further update tomorrow at 7.30am.

Drivers should also check road and weather conditions before they travel.

Please note information about conditions on the state highway network can change rapidly – ensure you check the latest weather conditions with MetService, and consult the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner for the most up to date information on road closures.

Journey Planner is updated 24/7 by Waka Kotahi traffic operations centres and is the best source of the most recent and reliable information available on state highway closures and disruptions. Remember to refresh the page when checking the status of highways to ensure that the latest updates are displayed.

