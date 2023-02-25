UPDATED l Mangawhai Places of Shelter

The Mangawhai Golf Club and Mangawhai Library Hall have closed (everyone there has been moved to overnight accom). If you need to seek shelter, please head to one of the other places listed below.

Mangawhai Kaipara District Council office, 6 Molesworth Drive (The Hub)

St John's Hall in Kaiwaka (opp the 4square) is also open for stranded drivers

Waipu Presbyterian Church, 50 The Centre, Waipu

