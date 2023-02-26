Cyclone Gabrielle – Eastern District Update

As at 9pm last night, the number of uncontactable people following Cyclone Gabrielle is now at eight.

The remaining number of people includes those who, for a variety of reasons, do not engage with authorities.

Regardless, getting in touch with those remaining eight remains a priority for Police, and our staff are exploring all avenues to try and locate them.

In the 24 hours to 7pm, Police in Eastern District have conducted 543 prevention activities, including reassurance patrols and proactive engagements with storm-hit communities.

Over the same period, Police have received 453 calls for service, including five reports of burglaries and 48 family harm incidents.

24 people have been arrested for a variety of offences – 14 in Hawke’s Bay and 10 in Tairawhiti.

Offences include:

• burglary • car theft • serious assault • disorder

Police are investigating an incident in which a patrol car was damaged in Wairoa at around 10.30pm last night. Police responded to a report of a breach of the peace in Churchill Avenue, Wairoa and while there, a headlight on their patrol car was damaged. Three people were arrested when they attempted to leave the address, and a firearm was seized. Enquiries are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

