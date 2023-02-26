Arrests Following Disorder, Wairoa

Tairāwhiti Police are investigating an incident in which a patrol car was damaged in Wairoa last night.

Police responded to a report of a breach of the peace in Churchill Avenue, Wairoa at around 10.30pm and while there, a headlight on a patrol car was damaged.

Attending officers had reason to believe that a shot may have been fired at their vehicle, from a residence in the avenue. They cordoned and contained the area and subsequently arrested two people when they attempted to leave in a vehicle. A firearm was seized from the vehicle.

A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old man are due to appear in Gisborne District Court on Monday 27 February facing charges in relation to the incident.

A search warrant was obtained for a property of interest in the avenue and it was searched with the support of Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) personnel. No further firearms were seized, or arrests made. The property was secured for an evidential search and enquiries are ongoing.

Tairāwhiti Police Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama acknowledges the efforts of the Police staff involved in the successful resolution of the incident.

“While a lot of attention has been on the Police response to Cyclone Gabrielle, some people forget that our ‘business as usual’ response to offending hasn’t stopped during the fortnight since the cyclone.

“I’m always impressed with the resilience of our team, many of whom have been personally affected by the cyclone and ongoing weather events, all of whom have the safety of their communities at the front of their mind when they come into work.”

Inspector Aberahama says last night’s incident was a good example of the cohesive response Tairāwhiti Police are able to make when faced with challenging incidents and volatile situations.

“Everyone played their part toward a successful outcome – from the frontline officers in Wairoa who were the first responders to the initial incident and the additional officers who travelled from Gisborne to provide support, to the CIB staff who are assisting with the evidential work and preparation of the prosecution file.

“Our community can be assured that even while we’re dealing with cyclone recovery, Police will be out in force in and around the District, and criminal activity will not be tolerated.”

We would like to remind the community to report any incidents of concern so Police can intervene before it escalates.

Any information is helpful.

If it is happening now, please call 111, and other information can be provided to 105 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

