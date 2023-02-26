Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests Following Disorder, Wairoa

Sunday, 26 February 2023, 3:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Tairāwhiti Police are investigating an incident in which a patrol car was damaged in Wairoa last night.

Police responded to a report of a breach of the peace in Churchill Avenue, Wairoa at around 10.30pm and while there, a headlight on a patrol car was damaged.

Attending officers had reason to believe that a shot may have been fired at their vehicle, from a residence in the avenue. They cordoned and contained the area and subsequently arrested two people when they attempted to leave in a vehicle. A firearm was seized from the vehicle.

A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old man are due to appear in Gisborne District Court on Monday 27 February facing charges in relation to the incident.

A search warrant was obtained for a property of interest in the avenue and it was searched with the support of Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) personnel. No further firearms were seized, or arrests made. The property was secured for an evidential search and enquiries are ongoing.

Tairāwhiti Police Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama acknowledges the efforts of the Police staff involved in the successful resolution of the incident.

“While a lot of attention has been on the Police response to Cyclone Gabrielle, some people forget that our ‘business as usual’ response to offending hasn’t stopped during the fortnight since the cyclone.

“I’m always impressed with the resilience of our team, many of whom have been personally affected by the cyclone and ongoing weather events, all of whom have the safety of their communities at the front of their mind when they come into work.”

Inspector Aberahama says last night’s incident was a good example of the cohesive response Tairāwhiti Police are able to make when faced with challenging incidents and volatile situations.

“Everyone played their part toward a successful outcome – from the frontline officers in Wairoa who were the first responders to the initial incident and the additional officers who travelled from Gisborne to provide support, to the CIB staff who are assisting with the evidential work and preparation of the prosecution file.

“Our community can be assured that even while we’re dealing with cyclone recovery, Police will be out in force in and around the District, and criminal activity will not be tolerated.”

We would like to remind the community to report any incidents of concern so Police can intervene before it escalates.

Any information is helpful.

If it is happening now, please call 111, and other information can be provided to 105 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Mauling Of Maureen Pugh


National MP Maureen Pugh’s claim that the jury is still out on human-induced climate change – and her rapid conversion to the opposite POV – has been a sight to behold. As Guyon Espiner said on RNZ, Pugh’s retraction looked like a hostage video. Hmm. All very well to hammer a clueless electorate MP like Pugh for being tone deaf to the politics of the situation. Yet as with the cost of living crisis, National and its leader are prone to pose as the champions of Doing Something, while actually opposing every single response to the crisis in question. Climate change is no exception... More>>


 
 


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>



Government: Inquiry To Investigate Forestry Slash And Land Use After Cyclone

A Ministerial inquiry will be held into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The two month inquiry will help address the impacts of weather events... More>>


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>



BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>



Government: Cost Of Living Transport Support Package Now Extended

The Road User Charges (Temporary RUC Reduction Scheme) Amendment Bill has passed all stages in Parliament today, delivering extra cost of living support to families and businesses says Transport Minister Michael Wood... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 