Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Keeping Aucklanders Moving In March

Sunday, 26 February 2023, 3:19 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

AT thanks customers for their patience and asks them to plan ahead, as roads and public transport services continue to get busier heading into March.

The beginning of March is the time of year when we see a very congested road network and busier public transport services. The reasons for this include school and university students returning to their normal study routines for the year, as well as workers coming back from summer breaks. All these factors combine to create pressure on Auckland’s transport network.

Richard Harrison, AT’s Manager of Metro Optimisation, thanks Aucklanders for their continued patience as AT continues to work closely with bus operators to address the shortage of bus drivers.

“We have made steady progress in this space and we’re now at a shortfall of 393 drivers, compared with more than 500 before Christmas. Howick and Eastern added 34 new drivers in the last two weeks and are now at their full requirement of bus drivers. Waiheke Bus Company added three new drivers last week and Go Bus have been able to reduce the number of drivers required.

“Getting Aucklanders where they need to go is our priority and we will be redirecting the largest buses to routes with the highest demand – like the Northern Express and route 27 services.

“We are now seeing around 80 per cent of pre-COVID patronage levels on our buses and we are currently running around 85 per cent of our bus services, with up to five per cent suspended and up to 10 per cent cancelled daily. As more drivers come online, we expect to see these cancellations reduce further.”

Auckland’s ferry patronage is now sitting at around 80 per cent of pre-COVID levels on weekdays and up to 120 per cent of pre-COVID levels on weekends.

Mr Harrison says the shortfall in ferry crew remains at 36 crew members.

“The challenge at Fullers is deckhands and skippers, and it may take some time to recruit extra skippers because of the substantial training requirements.”

During March there will be pinch points at peak travel times, so AT encourages those who have flexibility at work to consider travelling outside peak if possible. This is when there are more likely to be seats on buses, trains and ferries.

For those who do need to travel during the peak, please allow extra time for your journey and check AT’s Journey Planner to see if there are alternate routes.

AT also reminds customers that access to Karekare, Piha, Te Henga Bethells Beach, Muriwai, Anawhata, Huia, Little Huia and Whatipū are compromised and to avoid travelling to these areas.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Mauling Of Maureen Pugh


National MP Maureen Pugh’s claim that the jury is still out on human-induced climate change – and her rapid conversion to the opposite POV – has been a sight to behold. As Guyon Espiner said on RNZ, Pugh’s retraction looked like a hostage video. Hmm. All very well to hammer a clueless electorate MP like Pugh for being tone deaf to the politics of the situation. Yet as with the cost of living crisis, National and its leader are prone to pose as the champions of Doing Something, while actually opposing every single response to the crisis in question. Climate change is no exception... More>>


 
 


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>



Government: Inquiry To Investigate Forestry Slash And Land Use After Cyclone

A Ministerial inquiry will be held into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The two month inquiry will help address the impacts of weather events... More>>


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>



BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>



Government: Cost Of Living Transport Support Package Now Extended

The Road User Charges (Temporary RUC Reduction Scheme) Amendment Bill has passed all stages in Parliament today, delivering extra cost of living support to families and businesses says Transport Minister Michael Wood... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 