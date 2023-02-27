Hawkes Bay, Tairawhiti And Ngāti Porou | NZFN Cyclone Relief Sees Businesses Uniting To Feed More Victims
With additional funding from MSD and through a nationwide
network of partner businesses and charities not only has
NZFN been able to get more kai into these shaken
communities, but is able to store and transport food more
effectively so they are not overrun with
stock.
Hawkes Bay
- They sent food into Wairoa by air (through Tauranga Aero Club) on multiple aircraft. They're now looking to go into Gisborne with product currently being staged at Tauranga Aerodrome. They worked with the Tauranga Aero Club to get emergency food into remote unreachable areas such as Ruatoria and Wairoa
- In liaison with Rapid Relief Team and Farmland Foods over 40 pallets of much needed food was sent into Hawke’s Bay
- NZFN partner, Fonterra delivered product on NZFN's behalf to its food hub, Nourished for Nil in Hastings – to be distributed throughout the area including Napier and more rurally
Tairāwhiti Gisborne
- NZ Post has been regularly delivering product to food hub, SuperGrans with spare space in their trucks, to be distributed to other recipients throughout the region
- Service Foods delivered product directly to SuperGrans last week, and Service Foods Gisborne donated additional storage space to hold all of this stock
- NZFN sent product on a Fonterra convoy (NZFN partner) into Tairawhiti
- NZFN sent 9 pallets of food and water to Whenuapai airport to be flown into Tairawhiti
Iwi collaboration
- On Monday, Ngāti Porou moved additional stock from Ōpōtiki to Ruatoria
Since the Auckland Anniversary floods hit, NZFN's partner donors have graciously donated a total of 117,627kgs of food or - equivalent to 336,077 meals - to be distributed out to those who need it most.