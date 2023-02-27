Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawkes Bay, Tairawhiti And Ngāti Porou | NZFN Cyclone Relief Sees Businesses Uniting To Feed More Victims

Monday, 27 February 2023, 10:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Food Network

With additional funding from MSD and through a nationwide network of partner businesses and charities not only has NZFN been able to get more kai into these shaken communities, but is able to store and transport food more effectively so they are not overrun with stock. 
 

Hawkes Bay

  • They sent food into Wairoa by air (through Tauranga Aero Club) on multiple aircraft. They're now looking to go into Gisborne with product currently being staged at Tauranga Aerodrome. They worked with the Tauranga Aero Club to get emergency food into remote unreachable areas such as Ruatoria and Wairoa
  • In liaison with Rapid Relief Team and Farmland Foods over 40 pallets of much needed food was sent into Hawke’s Bay
  • NZFN partner, Fonterra delivered product on NZFN's behalf to its food hub, Nourished for Nil in Hastings – to be distributed throughout the area including Napier and more rurally

Tairāwhiti Gisborne

  • NZ Post has been regularly delivering product to food hub, SuperGrans with spare space in their trucks, to be distributed to other recipients throughout the region
  • Service Foods delivered product directly to SuperGrans last week, and Service Foods Gisborne donated additional storage space to hold all of this stock
  • NZFN sent product on a Fonterra convoy (NZFN partner) into Tairawhiti
  • NZFN sent 9 pallets of food and water to Whenuapai airport to be flown into Tairawhiti

Iwi collaboration

  • On Monday, Ngāti Porou moved additional stock from Ōpōtiki to Ruatoria

Since the Auckland Anniversary floods hit, NZFN's partner donors have graciously donated a total of 117,627kgs of food or - equivalent to 336,077 meals - to be distributed out to those who need it most.

