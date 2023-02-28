Five youths arrested in relation to burglary

Five people are being put before the Court after being taken into custody by Police in Takanini this morning.

Around 1.30am, Police responded to reports of a burglary at a supermarket on Periko Way.

The group allegedly broke into the premises and took a number of goods before leaving the scene in a waiting vehicle.

With the assistance of Eagle, Police observed the vehicle as it travelled on State Highway 20 in what Police believe was a reckless and dangerous manner.

The vehicle was eventually spiked and came to a stop on Grande Vue Road, Manurewa, where the group were subsequently apprehended without further incident.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says this is a disappointing incident which puts our community at risk.

“Police will continue to hold individuals choosing these actions to account and we are fortunate this didn’t end differently.

“We hope these swift arrests bring reassurance to the public that Police are committed to keeping our communities safe.”

Five males, aged between 14 and 18, are due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court today.



© Scoop Media

