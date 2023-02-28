State Of Emergency Extended For Seven Days

Around 4.30 this morning residents in Mangapapa evacuated or self-evacuated after heavy downpours caused drains to flood and creeks to rise up to two metres.

Valley Road 6.45 this morning

Families were woken up in the early hours after Police went door to door checking on people.

The House of Breakthrough opened as an evacuation centre again this morning.

Metservice has extended its Orange Heavy Rain warning to 1pm however showers are expected to ease from 8am onwards.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) have closed roads in and around the areas from Lytton High School to Winter Street.

Mangapapa streets affected were:

Matokitoki Stream near Enterprise Pools

Franklin Street

Rua Street

Lytton Road

Aberdeen Road extension

Gladstone Road

Ormond Road off Valley Road

Valley Road

Ayton Street

Gordon Street

Winter Street

Justin Street

Managapapa School on Rua Street was able to open this morning after coming through unscathed.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence controller Phil Nickerson says roading crews were out at first light clearing drains and culverts.

“As well as the affected suburb of Mangapapa, it has been reported a bridge before Bushy Knoll turnoff in Tiniroto has been seriously damaged.

“There was also a large dropout on Lavenham Road and it’s down to one lane.

“The national State of Emergency for Hawkes Bay and this region has been extended for seven more days.

“This will give us time to continue our response to the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle and this recent rain.”

The rain overnight has also resulted in SH2 closing at Whatatutu at Puha intersection.

SH35 is also closed between Ruatorea and Tikitiki due to a massive slip near Tikitiki.

Please report any known flooding to GDC on 0800 653 800 or fill out the form https://www.gdc.govt.nz/council/contact-us or service@gdc.govt.nz

To report issues please fill in the GDC FIX form https://www.gdc.govt.nz/council/contact-us/efix-form or report via the GDC fix it app

For up to date information check out the Facebook pages of Council and Tairāwhiti Civil Defence.

© Scoop Media

