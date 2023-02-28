Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Shares Findings Report Commissioned For Farrah’s Noise Issue

Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Upper Hutt City Council

Upper Hutt City Council has received the findings report of a review commissioned to look at the handling of the Farrah’s noise issue, which involved a series of complaints from neighbouring residents of Farrah’s Breads Ltd.

The review was initiated in September 2022 following a request from Elected Members and some residents.

Dentons Kensington Swan has conducted the review, with a number of residents, Council officers, and Farrah’s all interviewed.

Upper Hutt Mayor, Wayne Guppy, says “we know and empathise with the fact that some of the residents have suffered from the noise issues. While we had a process to follow with our compliance investigation, this review is intended to highlight areas we can improve on, especially regarding the speed of the process.”

We will be working through the report now which includes the findings, and recommendations” he says.

Dentons Kensington Swan is making the report available to all those who participated or who were invited to participate.

Council is expected to discuss the report, and its findings and recommendations, for the first time at the Council meeting on 8 March.

The report is available to view on Council’s website, upperhuttcity.com/news

For more information on Upper Hutt City and the City Council, go to www.upperhuttcity.com

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Upper Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s “Do Nothing” Alternative To Three Waters


There are sound economic reasons (and equally good reasons to do with social equality) why the Three Waters scheme would centralise water management into four separate bodies - rather than leave the whole issue sitting in the laps of the 78 local, regional and unitary councils dotted around the country.
The centralisation envisaged under Three Waters would (a) deliver economies of scale, and make for example the bulk purchasing of essential pipes and equipment cheaper and also (b) would make water treatment and delivery more socially equitable, since poorer councils with fewer wealthy ratepayers living in their catchment areas would not continue to be left behind, unable to afford to replace their decaying infrastructure... More>>


 
 



Government: Immigration Pathway For Ukrainians Extended

One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, the Government is expanding the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa to further support those impacted by the war Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>



National: Will Scrap Three Waters And Deliver Local Water Well
A National Government will scrap Labour’s undemocratic and unworkable Three Waters model and replace it with a sustainable system that ensures drinking water, stormwater and wastewater remain in local control, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government: States Of National Emergency Extended

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty has extended the states of national emergency for a further seven days to 7 March for all but one affected region, in response to the widespread impacts caused by Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


Visionwest: Food And Financial Hardship In Aotearoa New Zealand – PART TWO
In December 2022, Visionwest Waka Whakakitenga – a West Auckland-based community trust working in regions throughout the country to provide wraparound support services to people with a variety of needs – released The One Hundred Whānau Food and Financial Hardship Report... More>>

BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 