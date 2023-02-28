Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH1 Brynderwyns To Open For Northbound Traffic Tomorrow Morning

Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 7:19 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

In a controlled opening, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will re-open SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills for northbound vehicles only from 8am tomorrow morning (Wednesday 1 March).

Contractors and geotechnical engineers will be on-site, actively monitoring for any additional slips or ground movement on or near the road and the road may close at short notice should conditions become unsafe.

Traffic management including a temporary speed limit and stop/go will be in place as our crews continue to work throughout the day. Waka Kotahi urges motorists to drive with caution and to the conditions as the road remains an active worksite.

Southbound, light vehicles can continue to use SH12 and Paparoa Oakleigh Road and heavy vehicles will need to continue to use SH12 and SH14.

Waka Kotahi would like to thank our contractors and crews who have been working around the clock to re-open this critical link in the Northland network. There is however still more work to be done and our crews will continue to be on the ground so we thank motorists in advance for taking extra care as they pass through.

The southbound lane will be re-opened to traffic once the underslip has been fixed.

The road will be open to all northbound vehicles, including light, 50MAX and HPMV. This excludes over-dimensional loads.

