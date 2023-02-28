Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Transport Board Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 7:22 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) has today announced the appointment of Dean Kimpton as the new Chief Executive Officer on a fixed-term agreement for 18 months starting 3 April 2023.

AT Chair, Wayne Donnelly says the appointment of Mr Kimpton reflects the Board’s commitment to addressing the Letter of Expectations and the need for a fundamental change in approach.

“Auckland Transport is at a critical moment in time, where we will need strong change leadership to overcome some immediate challenges, while also not losing a focus on the future. The Board is confident that Dean brings the experience and strategic oversight needed to do that, and we are pleased to have someone of his calibre join us.

“Dean understands AT through his previous roles, and he has the specific skills that we are looking for to lead this fundamental change and deliver the significant budget savings that Council has proposed. The Board has elected for a fixed-term CEO, as he will need to come up to speed quickly and make some crucial decisions for the organisation. We are confident Dean is the right person to do that.”

Mr Kimpton was previously the chief operating officer at Auckland Council, a board member for Infrastructure New Zealand, and managing director of civil engineering firm AECOM.

The Board has requested that a strategic review of AT is undertaken as a priority, and it also expects a far greater focus on customers and delivery.

Mr Donnelly says, “AT has heard clearly that our shareholders and the people of Auckland want us to focus on better understanding their needs, doing the basics right, and working closer with local boards and communities. It is also critical that AT plays a leading role in a strengthened regional transport plan for Auckland written by Aucklanders, and works hard on our region’s recovery from the recent weather events. All of this needs to be done within the challenging fiscal environment we currently face.

“As a board we are excited about the opportunity to reset and focus on becoming a robust high performing organisation to meet the ongoing needs of an intensifying and growing Auckland. We look forward to welcoming Dean to the team.”

Mr Donnelly has also expressed the thanks of the Board to interim CE Mark Lambert who has led the organisation since July 2022.

“Mark has done a great job in some really challenging times including the change in direction following the local body elections, and recent weather events where more than 500 AT crew members worked around the clock to reopen over 100 local roads. Mark has provided stability while the organisation has gone through this transition, and he will play an important role in developing our transport plan for the future. We thank him for his dedication and leadership.”

© Scoop Media

