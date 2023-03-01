Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rainfall Data Shows Intensity Of Cyclone Gabrielle

Wednesday, 1 March 2023, 10:13 am
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) rainfall figures show Cyclone Gabrielle was one of the most significant weather events to impact the region on record.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council piling and compacting loose material to form a bund at the damaged Waitangi stop bank at Awatoto

Regional Council Team Leader Marine, Air and Land Science, Dr. Kathleen Kozyniak says many sites across the region did not transmit data during Gabrielle due to communications networks going down.

“HBRC is receiving data now communications networks are running, with multiple sites recording significant rainfall totals during Gabrielle.

“We are still verifying all the totals, but they indicate Gabrielle was a large-scale event, with measured rainfall surpassing forecasts in one area by more than 250mm and by as much as 250mm in others.”

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says the newly released data confirms what those in Hawke’s Bay have suspected that this was a catastrophic wind and rain event.

“This data reinforces the staggering amounts of rain we received versus what was forecast. It helps us understand how heavy the rain was in a relatively short period of time.”

“While numbers such as these won’t provide comfort to those who have lost a loved one or a home or a business, but they do put into context just what an extraordinary event Cyclone Garielle was,” says Cr. Ormsby.

The wind during Gabrielle means some recorded rainfall results may be lower than actual rainfall, as cyclone-strength wind can prevent rain from falling into rain gauges, says Dr. Kozyniak.

“The Glengarry site recorded 546mm of rainfall, the most of all the region’s sites, with almost 400mm falling in 12 hours at a maximum intensity of 56mm per hour.

“Sites along the southern coast had some of the highest falls in the region, as the high hills adjoining the coast are often exposed to storms arriving on easterly winds. Totals reached 450mm during the storm – about a quarter of the usual annual rainfall there - with rainfall intensity peaking at nearly 40mm per hour.

“The eastern area of Wairoa is similarly exposed and was the other part of the region, alongside Glengarry, to get more than 500mm of rain.

“Gabrielle delivered about 320mm of rain to our Newstead site, in the western hills of the Ahuriri catchment near Puketapu, which is about one-third of the usual annual rainfall there – most of it falling within 24 hours.”

Some sites were not in place during Cyclone Bola in 1988, but those that were show how powerful Gabrielle was, says Dr. Kozyniak.

“The two monitoring sites in the Porangahau catchment which existed during Bola experienced significantly more rainfall during Gabrielle. Twice as much rain fell on those sites during the most intense 24-hour rainfall period of Gabrielle than during the most intense 24-hour period of Bola.

“Gabrielle’s rainfall was also more intense than Bola during 6-, 12- and 24-hour periods at the seven sites in the Tukituki catchment in place in 1988.”

Many waterways throughout the region reached new levels, including the Mangaorapa, Porangahau and Taurekaitai streams and Wairoa, Waipawa and Tukituki rivers, says Dr. Kozyniak.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sacking Of Rob Campbell


Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>


 
 



Government: Immigration Pathway For Ukrainians Extended

One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, the Government is expanding the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa to further support those impacted by the war Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>



National: Will Scrap Three Waters And Deliver Local Water Well
A National Government will scrap Labour’s undemocratic and unworkable Three Waters model and replace it with a sustainable system that ensures drinking water, stormwater and wastewater remain in local control, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government: States Of National Emergency Extended

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty has extended the states of national emergency for a further seven days to 7 March for all but one affected region, in response to the widespread impacts caused by Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


Visionwest: Food And Financial Hardship In Aotearoa New Zealand – PART TWO
In December 2022, Visionwest Waka Whakakitenga – a West Auckland-based community trust working in regions throughout the country to provide wraparound support services to people with a variety of needs – released The One Hundred Whānau Food and Financial Hardship Report... More>>

BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 