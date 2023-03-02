Arrest following Hāwera burglaries

Taranaki Police have made an arrest following a series of burglaries and thefts in the Hāwera area during the past fortnight.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a number of dishonesty offences.

He has appeared in court and is expected to reappear on 7 March.

Acting Sergeant Ben Patterson says “Police want to reassure the community that we are working hard to hold these offenders to account, and we encourage anyone who has been the victim of a burglary to contact Police and report it as soon as possible.

"The sooner the crime is reported, the sooner it can be investigated."

If you see any suspicious behaviour occurring now, please call 111.

Information can also be reported to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 after the fact.

