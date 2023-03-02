Update - Serious incident, New Lynn

Police have arrested three people following an incident at Gull service station on Clark Road, New Lynn this evening.

Police and ambulance were called to that location about 6:30pm.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police inquiries led to an address on Stewart Road, Mt Albert where three people have been arrested.

A scene examination is ongoing at the Gull service station, and inquiries are ongoing in relation to how the man came to be injured.

Anyone who may have seen what happened at the Gull is asked to please get in touch with Police if you have not already spoken with us.

© Scoop Media

