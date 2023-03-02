Missing Fisherman Found Deceased

A Search and Rescue team has located the body of a man who went fishing along the Waikouaiti River in Otago.

The man was reported overdue yesterday afternoon and a search was launched, involving Police, LANDSAR, Surf Lifesaving and FENZ.

About 11pm, a helicopter located the man's body upstream of the Orbell's Crossing area, where he is understood to have been dropped off.

The man's death will be referred to the Coroner.

