Have you seen Joseph? Police appeal for information

Eastern District Police making inquiries into missing person Joseph Ahuriri are seeking help from the public.

Joseph, age 40, left home in Gisborne on Monday 13 February around 4pm, heading to Napier, and intending to return around 2am on Tuesday 14 February.

He was driving a white Toyota Hilux, registration DZH116.

Due to the weather conditions, Joseph stayed at a hotel on Marine Parade, Napier.

He was seen leaving the hotel at 4:28am on Tuesday 14 February, and has not been seen or heard from since.

His vehicle was seen on CCTV in Havelock North – heading south – at 5.15am, and did not return.

State Highway 2 north back to Gisborne would have been impassable at this time due to flooding.

Police, along with his whanau, want to know where he is and that he is safe.

Anyone with information that may help Police is asked to contact Police on 105, or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number 230225/2804.

