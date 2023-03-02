Have You Seen James?

Police are appealing for any information about the whereabouts of James Ngawiki, who lives in Hamilton East and was last seen on Tuesday, 21 February.

James, who is 27, has family in Whangamatā and Otāhuhu, Auckland.

He doesn’t have his mobile phone with him and hasn’t taken any clothes from his house.

James’ family naturally have concerns for his wellbeing and are keen for anyone who has seen him to contact Police.

If you have seen James or have any information that may assist Police in locating James please contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number 230225/2016.

