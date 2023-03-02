Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Active Weather In The Tropics But More Settled Closer To Home

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 1:46 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 2 - Sunday 5 March
 

The Southern Hemisphere Tropical Cyclone season is in full swing and the Tropics are correspondingly active. Tropical Cyclone Judy, a severe category 4 system, passed over much of Vanuatu yesterday (Wednesday) bringing heavy rain, large waves and hurricane force winds to the island chain. The cyclone has now moved away to the southeast of Vanuatu and is expected to move out of the Tropics on Friday and continue tracking eastwards. MetService advises that all of the weather models are forecasting this system to pass well to the northeast of Aotearoa New Zealand and it is not expected to impact our weather.

MetService Meteorologist Jessie Owen said, “Another tropical low to the northwest of Vanuatu has developed into a tropical cyclone today and has just been named Tropical Cyclone Kevin.”

Tropical Cyclone Kevin is forecast to move near to Vanuatu bringing more severe weather to the region. It should then follow a similar path to Tropical Cyclone Judy out of the Tropics and is not forecast to affect New Zealand.

Weather around Aotearoa is much more settled. High pressure over the North Island brings mostly dry conditions for Thursday and Friday and large areas of morning low cloud and fog will clear to sunny skies.

Several fronts over the South Island will bring bursts of rain to top up the comparatively drier island. Jessie says, “The rain will be concentrated mostly in the west and south, eastern areas can expect fine weather and maximum temperatures in the high twenties.”

Later on Friday a southerly change will begin to move up the South Island bringing rain and cooler temperatures to the east. “This drop in temperature will be noticeable - with places like Christchurch, Ashburton, and Timaru expecting maximum temperatures on Saturday to be ten degrees lower than on Thursday,” says Jessie.

The southerly will reach the North Island on Saturday bringing showery conditions for the weekend, particularly in the south and east.

A brief ridge of high pressure is expected to follow the showery southerlies on Monday, settling the weather down again, before another rainmaker from the west is on the cards mid next week.

The MetService monthly outlook for March was released yesterday and can be read here: https://www.metservice.com/rural The bottom line is that westerlies are set to return. The North Island can expect relatively cool temperatures while above average temperatures continue for the South Island. Normal to above normal rainfall is forecast for western areas of both islands, as well as Southland, but a drier than usual March for the north and east North Island, as well as Nelson and Marlborough.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sacking Of Rob Campbell


Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>


 
 

National: Kiwis Drowning In Debt
Labour’s mismanagement of the economy is leaving more Kiwis drowning in debt, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Immigration Pathway For Ukrainians Extended

One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, the Government is expanding the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa to further support those impacted by the war Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>



National: Will Scrap Three Waters And Deliver Local Water Well
A National Government will scrap Labour’s undemocratic and unworkable Three Waters model and replace it with a sustainable system that ensures drinking water, stormwater and wastewater remain in local control, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>



Government: 2023 Census Collection Extended For Areas Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle
The 2023 Census will be extended for areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle while the rest of the country should complete the census by 7 March as planned, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Government: States Of National Emergency Extended

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty has extended the states of national emergency for a further seven days to 7 March for all but one affected region, in response to the widespread impacts caused by Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


Visionwest: Food And Financial Hardship In Aotearoa New Zealand – PART TWO
In December 2022, Visionwest Waka Whakakitenga – a West Auckland-based community trust working in regions throughout the country to provide wraparound support services to people with a variety of needs – released The One Hundred Whānau Food and Financial Hardship Report... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 